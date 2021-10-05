Delhi records 34 Covid-19 cases on Monday

The city on Monday recorded 34 fresh Covid-19 cases out of 34,038 tests conducted during the past 24 hours, including 26,258 RT-PCR tests, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. Delhi’s infection tally moved up to 14,39,000

There was no coronavirus-caused death reported from anywhere in the national capital.

Only one death was reported this month on 2 October and five fatalities were recorded in September owing to Covid-19. The toll stood at 25,088.

The bulletin showed the positivity rate rose to 0.10 per cent from 0.07 per cent yesterday.

The active cases in Delhi numbered 398 and 118 patients were being given medication as home isolation cases. The latest count of containment zones stood at 93.

The national capital was struck by a very damaging second Covid-19 wave in April and May which claimed many lives of Delhiites owing to an acute shortage of oxygen in the city’s health care facilities.