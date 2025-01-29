Delhi police seizes 1.80 crore unaccounted cash

The Delhi police has seized cash worth Rs 1.8 crore in three different operations by the railway unit, north west and south west district teams in the poll-bound region amid the enforcement of the model code of conduct, officials said on Wednesday.

The cash, suspected to be linked to illicit activities, was recovered during routine patrols and election surveillance, as per the police statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Bhisham Singh said, “Our teams seized Rs 1.50 crore in unaccounted cash from six people during enforcement measures ahead of the elections. The seizure was made as part of efforts to curb electoral malpractices.”

The DCP added that the police intercepted suspects carrying large sums of cash without valid proof, leading to the confiscation of the amount. The suspects were taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

In the second operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway unit) KPS Malhotra said, “A traveler from Punjab was held at Sabzi Mandi Railway station in possession of Rs 32.61 lakh during the routine patrolling. He could not produce any valid documentation or proof of cash ownership and was apprehended.”

After the seizure, the Income Tax Department and the concerned Election Cell were immediately informed for further investigation into the source and purpose of the cash. The Income Tax Department took custody of the suspect and the seized cash for further proceedings, Malhotra added.

Meanwhile, the third seizure was done by the South West district team from Palam village in which Rs 3.9 lakh were seized and three persons were apprehended in this regard. .

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Choudhary in a statement said, “While checking vehicles at the picket, three individuals in different vehicles were found in possession of unaccounted cash in their bags. They were further enquired about the same but none of the individuals could provide any valid documentation or explanations regarding the cash.”

As per the poll data shared by the Delhi Police, from January 7 to January 27, it has seized Rs 7.60 crore in cash so far.