Delhi police issues high alert after Kerala blasts, security heightened in crowded areas

Delhi Police on Sunday said it has issued a high alert for its personnel and security arrangements are being made in the crowded areas of the national capital after the blast in Kerala’s Kalamassery.

At least one person was killed and 36 others were injured, with some in critical condition, after multiple plast at a convention centre in Kalamassery, some 10 km from state capital Kochi.

Following the blast, the Delhi police said special vigil is being kept in crowded areas and it is in constant touch with intelligence agencies.

“Delhi Police is on high alert after the blast in the convention centre, in Kalamassery, Kerala and Special vigil is being kept in crowded places. The Special Cell is in constant touch with the intelligence agencies and any input will not be taken lightly. Security arrangements are being made at the crowded place,” news agency ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

According eyewitnesses, the first blast took place around 9 am during the Jehavoh’s Witnesses prayers of Christian faithfull at Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery.

At the time of the blast, according to eyewitnesses, some 2,500 people from across the state were present at the convention centre.

Soo after the attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take stock of the situation. Shah also directed National Investigation Agency (ANI) and National Security Guard (NSG) to reach the spot and carry out the investigation.

A team of NSG, including an officer rank member, has been rushed to Kerala from Delhi. Forensic experts of NIA were already at the spot to collect evidence.