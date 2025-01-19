Delhi Police externs 1,130 offenders in 2024 to enhance public safety

In a strategic effort to ensure public safety, the Delhi Police externed 1,130 offenders from the national capital in 2024 under the provisions of the Delhi Police Act, according to official data released on Sunday.

The externment process, governed by Sections 47 and 48 of the Delhi Police Act, allows the removal of individuals deemed a threat to public safety and harmony.

Initially, notices are issued to these individuals, requiring them to justify why they should not be removed. If their explanations are deemed insufficient, further action is taken.

“A total of 1,130 individuals were externed from different districts of Delhi after being found suitable for externment proceedings under Sections 47 and 48 of the Delhi Police Act,” an officer stated.

The process plays a crucial role in maintaining peace and social harmony. It disrupts criminal activities by compelling offenders to relocate to unfamiliar territories, where forming new criminal networks becomes challenging, the officer added.

In comparison, only 619 offenders were externed in 2023, while 716 such orders were passed in 2022, the data revealed.