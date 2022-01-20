Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana presents trophy to Crime Branch CCTNS team

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana presented the trophy to Crime Branch Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) team for securing the country’s top rank for Delhi Police in the implementation of CCTNS in ‘Major States including Delhi’ category as per Pragati Dashboard of CCTNS project.

The Delhi Police chief congratulated the team comprising Rajan Bhagat, Consultant/CRO, Baldev Raj Malhotra, ACP/CCTNS and their team members for their outstanding performance.

Devesh Chandra Shrivastva, Special CP/Crime and other senior officers were also present on this occasion.

The NCRB had organised a “Conference on Good Practices in CCTNS/Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS)” on 16th and 17th December 2021 through online platform to recognise the continuous efforts

made by States/UTs in the implementation of CCTNS and ICJS projects, as

well as to disseminate good practices adopted by them.

States/UTs were selected on the basis of average score in Pragati Dashboard during the period from November 2020 to October 2021.