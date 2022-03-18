Asthana visits Delhi Police personnel deployed for security arrangements for Holi celebrations

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana visited several duty points in the national capital and exchanged pleasantries with staff deployed for security arrangements for Holi celebrations across the city.

Integrated checking pickets of Traffic Unit and District Police deployed to check revelries and unruly driving were also visited.

While interacting with the media, Asthana shared that adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peace and harmony during Holi celebrations and observance of Sahb-e-Barat. Patrolling has been intensified and additional force is deployed in communally sensitive areas. Meetings with Aman Committees have been held so that both the celebrations may pass off peacefully.

The Delhi Police Commissioner visited India Gate, Red Fort, CPCR premises at Haiderpur, Janak Puri (E) Metro Station and Police Headquarters, and distributed sweets among the deployed staff, exchanged pleasantries and motivated them for performing duty away from their families on this big festival.