Delhi Police commissioner chairs multi-agency meet ahead of R-Day

With a view to strengthen cooperation among the law enforcement agencies (LEA) ahead of the Republic Day, an inter-state coordination meeting was held on Thursday at the Delhi Police Headquarters. The meeting was chaired by the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

The officers from different states shared intelligence inputs on terror and the anti-terror measures in place like checks on the borders, verifications of suspicious elements, and other initiatives.

Addressing the meeting, Delhi Police chief suggested some measures to ensure peace during the R-Day celebrations. He called for a drive to trace and verify the criminals released from jails while closely monitoring of those with a terrorist or radical background and according top priority to check on smuggling of firearms.

Arora emphasised the need for timely sharing of information in case of any eventuality so that prompt action could be taken on it.

Appreciating the cooperation extended by the police of the neighbouring states, he highlighted the need to be more alert in preventing any rogue element from disrupting the national festival.

Paragliders, drones and other flying objects from the open areas were discussed during the meeting with a stress on advance information about the movement of any suspicious elements, vehicles, etc.

The senior officials also discussed the interstate gangs operating in the NCR region and the supply of illicit arms & ammunitions, and narcotics.

Traffic restrictions during the Republic-Day Celebrations and measures to check unauthorised intrusion on the borders have been planned and shared among the officers of other states with a request to cooperate for ensuring effective implementation of the same.

Senior police officials from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, along with senior officers of National Investigation Agency (NIA) , Narcotics COntrol Bureau(NCB), Intelligence Bureau (IB), NATGRID and senior Delhi Police officials including the Special Commissioner leading the Protective Security Division, Intelligence Division, Crime, Special Cell and other unit chiefs also attended the high-level meeting.

All the officials of the multiple agencies appreciated the coordination efforts of the Delhi Police and resolved to extend all support for better policing in the NCR region with emphasis on real-time sharing of relevant information and close interaction at all levels in order to ensure a peaceful and incident-free R-Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have been conducting special drives, mock drills and undertaken various verification and security measures in view of the forthcoming national festival. Police presence has been increased at various places across the city with increased patrolling and picketing in the wake of recent arrest of illicit arms suppliers.

Sensitive areas are placed under aerial surveillance as the police to ensure security and safety of people and smooth conduct of the R-Day events.