Delhi Police books over 300 people for drunk Driving on New Year’s eve

During the late night vigil on the violators amid new year eve celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police challaned 360 violators for drunken driving and other traffic violations.

The traffic police teams with alcometers who were alert on the new year’s eve, and 360 cases of drunken driving were reported from with six traffic circles, while more data was awaited.

As per the data received so far, Kapashera, Nangloi, Sangam Vihar, Tilak Nagar, and Nand Nagri were amongst the areas that reported most number of cases of drink and drive on the New Year’s Eve upto midnight, the police said.

As per police, 2129 prosecutions were done against drunken driving between December 16 to December 31, 2023.

According to police, over 2000 traffic unit personnel were deployed across the city to ensure smooth movement along with special teams with alcometers, who were tasked to prosecute drunk drivers.

As per data released so far, 146 individuals were caught driving on the wrong side of the road, while 47 motorists faced prosecution for dangerous driving, endangering other road users and themselves, while 147 people were booked for triple riding.

A large number of vehicles were also booked for wrongful parking, despite instructions already in place by the traffic police department.

The traffic police, strictly maintaining their efforts to ensure safety of people did not even spare the e- rickshaws and took actions against the drivers against different violations in a bid to make sure such vehicles are used with utmost safety.

Several vehicles were towed away by the police that obstructed smooth flow of traffic, violating parking regulations put in place under the traffic arrangements made by the police.

Meanwhile, the police teams will continue to be at the important junctions to ensure people’s safety on roads and be vigilant in case of traffic violations, especially drink and drive and dangerous, reckless and stunt driving.