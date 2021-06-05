Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the reopening of markets and other activities in the city from Monday. However, he said that the lockdown will continue.

Kejriwal has said that the markets will open on an odd-even basis from Monday.

“Delhi’s Covid situation is now under control as below 500 new cases are reported and the daily positivity rate has reduced to 0.5 per cent in the last 24 hours. In view of the third possible wave, the government has decided to continue the lockdown, but we are going to re-open markets and malls on an odd-even basis from Monday,” Delhi CM said.

The shops will remain open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Moreover the private offices too will resume services with 50 per cent of manpower. And Delhi Metro Rail will will restart services with 50 per cent capacity from Monday.

Delhi has been under strict lockdown since April 19 and with continuous decline in daily cases.

The government has already re-opened construction and manufacturing units, while the lockdown restrictions have been extended.