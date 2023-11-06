Delhi LG takes stock of pollution mitigating measures

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday took stock of pollution mitigating measures being undertaken by various departments, agencies and civic bodies in the national capital.

He inspected the Red Fort-Rajghat-ITO-Pragati Power Plant-IP Estate – Millennium Park stretch near Sarai Kale Khan on Ring Road as well as the pavements, footpaths, central verges and yards of the power plant and millennium bus depot, responsible for much of the dust pollution leading up to higher PM 2.5/10 levels.

During the inspection, the LG found that the pavements and footpaths were covered with thick layers of dust and loose silt at several places which were flying off with passing vehicles, causing even more pollution.

Taking a strict note of this, Saxena directed the officials to immediately clear the pavements and streets.

He also inspected the ongoing work of dust mitigation by mechanical road sweepers, who he found to be causing more pollution by way of blowing the dust which was not being taken care of by a following water sprinkler as the case should have been. He also took stock of the mobile anti-smog guns.

The lieutenant governor also directed the transport department and Delhi Police to strictly ensure that vehicles prohibited under GRAP-IV are not allowed on the roads. He also called for strict enforcement on border points to check the entry of polluting vehicles into the city from other states.

He also appealed to people to adopt all anti-pollution safeguards, particularly optimum use of public transport.