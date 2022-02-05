Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has arrested a man, a law graduate, for duping over 200 people on the pretext of investing in different schemes to earn high profit.

The accused identified as Himanshu Singh, alias Rishu, was running the racket along with three others — Praveen Kumar Singh, Veenu Singh and Deepak Kumar Singh. The three had already been arrested by the police and charge sheeted in the case.

Furnishing details, DCP (EOW) Mohd Ali said it was alleged that Praveen, Veenu, Deepak and Himanshu were operating a society in the name of Jai Maa Laxmi Co-Operative Thrift & Credit Society Ltd. and running a shop in the name of Arpit Cloth Store at Mandawali, Fajalpur, Delhi.

“They had induced and cheated approximately 200 innocent people in the area of Mandawali, Delhi on the pretext of investing in different schemes to earn high profit,” the DCP said.

During the course of investigation, it came to the notice that said society was not registered with RBI and hence, they were not authorised to collect the money from the public directly in any scheme.

As the accused Praveen and Veenu were absconding since the registration of the case, they were declared Proclaimed Persons (absconders) in February, 2020 and accused Himanshu was declared absconder in September, 2021 by a Delhi Court.

“Three accused persons were already arrested and charge sheeted. The accused Himanshu was deliberately evading his arrest and has kept on hiding himself and finally he was arrested by EOW,” the official informed.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused induced innocent people in the local area of Mandawali, Delhi who used to visit their shop to invest in various schemes like interest-earning schemes, loan schemes, flat booking schemes, and lucky draw schemes.

The DCP further cautioned people to be prudent investors and cross-check everything before investing their hard-earned money.