Delhi L-G holds discussion with academicians on engaging youth towards Viksit

In an effort to promote active participation of the youth towards the nation’s future, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena held a workshop in the national capital under the Viksit Bharat Voice of Youth initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The Raj Niwas here hosted more than 500 academics including professors and teachers of various educational institutions across Delhi, who took part in discussions, question and answer sessions, knowledge sharing forums, as part of the workshop.

While addressing the educationists, the L-G said that as outlined by the Prime Minister in his address, all will have to work in the direction of making the country world’s most powerful economy where every citizen is content, happy, empowered and healthy.

Advertisement

Saxena further reminded the academia of the responsibility they have in the shaping of a new India.

The L-G pointed out that their role was very vital as it was about engaging with the youth and shaping them for the path ahead, which will further help shape the students of the next generation in the path towards nation building.

It is important for the youth to join this movement and share their dream and vision on Viksit Bharat @2047, Saxena emphasized.

He reiterated that the Prime Minister always talks about the power of youth in the country, as tomorrow’s India will be at the hands of those young citizens who are now studying in schools and colleges, and they will be shaping the society with crucial decisions in the future.

Saxena said that the dream of Viksit Bharat cannot be realised until every hand finds employment and every deprived individual on the margins gets justice. It is, therefore, necessary that we make this mission a national movement, he said.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellors (VC) of central and state universities along with Directors of Institutions in Delhi, participated in the programme.

Panel Discussion and question-answer sessions were held with VCs and faculty members as participants, on the theme of “Empowered Indians.”

The sub-theme in the discussion included, education, economy, health, technology for growth and Happiness as Development.

Various ideas emerged during the discussion, which will be further taken up by the students in the respective institutions.

A brain-storming session was also held on how to engage youth in contributing towards Viksit Bharat @2047 and preparing Standard Operating Practices (SOPs) for the same.