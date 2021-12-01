Delhi identifies 34 fresh Covid-19-infected persons

The city on Tuesday identified 34 fresh Covid-19-infected persons following 46,800 tests conducted for the purpose, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The positivity rate dipped to 0.07 per cent from 0.08 per cent yesterday.

There were no deaths attributed to the coronavirus during the past 24 hours. Thirtytwo patients who got cured were discharged by different health care facilities.

There were 125 patients who were getting treatment under the home isolation system. The number of active cases of the virus was 287.

The hospital beds meant for Covid-19 patients numbered 8,968, but only 128 beds were occupied.

The health bulletin showed that in all, 1,32,967 persons were jabbed in Delhi and 10,408 were those who got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative count of those having been administered both vaccine doses was 87,88,585.