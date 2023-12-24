Delhi health minister calls for prompt replacement of ‘substandard drugs’

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj directed the secretary (Health) to make prompt alternative arrangements, in place of ‘substandard drugs’ so that the public is not inconvenienced and the treatment of patients is continued uninterrupted.

On Saturday, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry into “Not of Standard Quality” drugs being supplied in Delhi government hospitals.

The health minister expressed his displeasure over the fact that no alternative arrangement was made by hospitals. In a written communication, Bharadwaj said patients were inconvenienced as they were required to buy these consumables out of their pocket.

The minister solicited information from the health secretary on the alternative arrangements of medicines of standard quality by DGHS and the hospitals within a week.

To ensure that the drugs and consumables procured by CPA and through GeM are of standard quality, the health minister asked the secretary to design an SOP ensuring the availability of all essential medicines within 15 days.

Earlier, the Vigilance Department, GNCTD, had directed the secretary (Health) to immediately remove the five drugs, which were not of ‘standard quality’.

The Delhi Special Vigilance Department on Sunday wrote to the health secretary over the “Not of Standard Quality” drugs being supplied in Delhi government hospitals and urged to clarify as to how much payment is made till now to companies and manufacturers.