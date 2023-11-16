Delhi govt urges CBI, ED to probe Dwarka Expressway land acquisition row

The Delhi government on Thursday referred the alleged corruption in land acquisition on Dwarka Expressway involving Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, sources said.

This comes a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent Vigilance Minister Atishi’s primary report in the matter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

According to a complaint, Naresh has been accused of allegedly increasing the compensation of land by multiple folds to benefit a company associated with his son.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had recommended immediate removal of the chief secretary.

The report submitted by Atishi also talked about a conspiracy by senior officers of the vigilance department, including the chief secretary,

to undervalue the scale of the scam against the actual compensation award, that would have resulted in a much more illicit gain to the beneficiaries, sources said.

However, Delhi Additional Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar has maintained that allegations of links between Kumar and owners of a piece of land acquired for Dwarka Expressway were “false and baseless”.