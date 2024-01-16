Delhi govt to give Rs 1 crore ex gratia each to families of 6 martyrs

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs one crore each to families of six deceased personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The decision was made following a recent group of ministers meeting where the names of these bravehearts were recommended for significant recognition. The ex-gratia amount was approved by Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Of these six deceased soldiers, two each are from the Indian Army and Delhi Police, and one each from Delhi Civil Defence and Delhi Fire Services.

It may be mentioned that since 2016, the Kejriwal government has been steadfast in its commitment to honouring the service of those personnel who make the ultimate sacrifice in the course of their bonafide official duties. This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on the families left behind and ensure they can continue living with dignity.

Emphasising the government’s unwavering dedication to the welfare of the families of heroes, Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi said, “Our armed forces personnel, whether from defence, Delhi Police, para military, Delhi Fire Service, Home Guard or Civil Defence volunteer, exemplify unparalleled courage and commitment. The sacrifice they make for the nation is immeasurable, and it is our duty to stand by their families during these trying times.”

“This ex gratia scheme covers personnel from various branches, ensuring that the families of those who dedicate their lives to protecting people are supported and cared for. We believe in providing a safety net that allows them to face the future with resilience and dignity,” she said.