Delhi Govt launches Anti-dust campaign from today

The Delhi Government has launched a month-long intensive anti-dust campaign from today which will continue till November 6.

Elaborating on the same, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, “The anti-dust campaign will be run in Delhi from today till November 6. It is compulsory for all construction sites to follow all 14 anti-dust norms; strict action to be taken against violators.”

He said 586 teams including 33 DPCC teams have been formed especially to implement and monitor the anti-dust norms.

“On violation of anti-dust norms at construction sites, fines ranging from Rs 10,000 to 5 lac+ to be imposed by the government as per NGT guidelines,” he said.

An amount above Rs 5 lac can also be imposed on the repetitive violations of the NGT guidelines.

Rai said, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Winter Action Plan. In the first phase of the plan, we operationalised a war room in the Delhi Secretariat on October 3rd. Today, we are starting an anti-dust campaign in Delhi. We have collaborated with several agencies to form 586 teams to monitor the implementation of this campaign.”

He added, “Construction or demolition work is required to be covered with tents or nets. It is mandatory to clean the vehicle, including its tires, carrying the construction materials.”

It is also mandatory to cover construction-related vehicles.

“Also, the GRAP system has been in force in Delhi as per which all the construction sites with area above 500 sq mtr need to register them on the portal. If they are not registering themselves, they will be barred for further construction,” he said.

Moreover, PUC checking and water sprinkling campaigns are implemented with effective monitoring.