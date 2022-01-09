Delhi govt to increase over 5000 beds for Covid patients: Jain

Keeping in view the spike in Covid-19 cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that the Delhi Government has decided to increase a total of 5650 beds and 2075 ICU beds for Corona patients in its 14 hospitals.

He said that the Delhi government is already making all necessary arrangements. “As of now, the situation is normal, therefore the Delhi government is making all preparations rapidly so that the situation does not deteriorate,” he said.

The health minister informed, “Around 13,300 beds are still available for patients in Delhi hospitals. Very few patients are getting admitted in this wave of the corona, but we have made arrangements in hospitals to keep the situation under control in Delhi.”

“It has been decided to increase the number of beds. The Delhi government is ready to deal with the most serious situation. Delhi’s health system is fully prepared to prevent this wave of Corona and provide timely treatment to all the people of the state,’ he added.

The list of 14 hospitals in Delhi with a total of 5650 beds and 2075 ICU beds include Indira Gandhi Hospital (1500 Normal & 330 ICU Beds).

Lok Nayak Hospital + Guru Nanak Eye Center + Ram Leela Maidan (750 Normal & 500 ICU Beds). GTB Hospital + Ram Leela Maidan (750 Normal & 400 ICU Beds) and others.

Also, it has been decided to increase 2800 beds in 8 Covid Care Centers with 1000 beds in Sardar Vallabhai Patel Covid Care Center Radha Swami Beas Chattarpur, 500 in Sant Nirankari Covid Care Center, 400 at CWG Complex, Akshardham, 400 beds at Yamuna Sports Complex, Surajmal Vihar and others.

Besides, the Health Minister urged people to follow the rules related to Corona and told them that only caution is its real defense. He urged people to wear masks and follow social distancing for health safety while going to public places.