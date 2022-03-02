Delhi govt inaugurates UGR with 2.95 cr ltrs capacity in Mundka; 6 lakh East Delhi residents to benefit

To overcome water crisis under which Delhi is crippling, Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board Chairman Satyendar Jain today inaugurated an underground reservoir/booster pumping station at Mundka Village with a capacity of 2.95 crore litres and an underground reservoir/booster pumping station at Sonia Vihar with a capacity of 2.68 crore litres.

Apart from this, the foundation for the construction of the Sewerage Pumping Station was laid at Harsh Vihar, which will have a capacity of pumping 1.75 crore litres of sewage per day.

Currently, the areas of Mundka and Sonia Vihar face water crisis, which worsen during the summer. To address this issue, one UGR/BPS has been established in Mundka Village and one in Sonia Vihar.

“In order to increase the availability of water in the surrounding households, Delhi Government has come up with the installation of Booster pumping stations,” stated Delhi government in its press statement.

This Booster Pumping Station refers to a device that increases low water pressure and flow by providing the extra boost needed to bring water pressure to the desired level. Thus the water is enabled to move from a storage tank or throughout a whole house or commercial facility.

Jain said, “This will be a significant step to increase the water pressure in the area and will help to solve the existing water crisis in Delhi.”

He further added that “these initiatives will benefit approximately 8.45 lakh residents who live in the unauthorised colonies of Mundka, Sonia Vihar and Harsh Vihar”.

The work of 2.68 crore liters capacity UGR in Sonia Vihar has been fully completed and will lead to the augmentation of water supply in Karawal Nagar and the Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in North-East Delhi.

This will directly benefit approximately 6 lakh residents of unauthorized colonies like Shiv Vihar, Ankur Enclave, Mahalaxmi Enclave, Ambika Vihar, Johripur, Dayalpur, Sadatpur, Bhagat Singh Colony, Ziauddin Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Bhagirathi Vihar, Nehru Vihar, etc. with the availability of water at an adequate pressure.

The project cost includes 10 years of operations and maintenance.

Similarly, work of a massive 2.95 crore capacity UGR has also been completed in Mundka Village and will soon start to supply drinking water in villages and unauthorized colonies in Mundka Constituency.

This UGR will receive water from Nangloi Water Treatment Plant. This UGR will supply drinking water to 5 unauthorized colonies and villages, namely Hiran Kudna village, Mundka Village, Tikri Village, Baba Haridass Nagar, Lekh Ram Park of Mundka Constituency at present and gradually additional colonies and villages will get the benefits, namely Neelwal Village, Rajdhani Park, Gulshan Park, Nangloi JJ Camp No.2, Kavita Colony, Swaran Park, Friends Enclave, Bakkarwala Village, Bakkarwala RSC, Lok Nayak Puram, etc. The introduction of UGR will benefit approximately 1.25 lakh residents of the area.