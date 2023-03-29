Delhi government to strengthen Mehrauli-Mahipalpur and Outer Ring Roads

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi has approved the two important road-strengthening projects worth Rs 39.16 crore in the North and South Delhi road divisions.

Under these projects roads from Andheria More to NH-48 on Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road and Martyr Captain Vikram Batra Flyover to Burari Flyover on Outer Ring Road will get a facelift.

Providing more details about the project, Atishi said, “Under the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to make the roads of Delhi beautiful, safe and world-class, the government is working in mission mode to strengthen the roads of Delhi.”

To make the roads of Delhi world-class the government is getting the assessment of roads done by experts and preparing a blueprint for them, she said.

She also directed the officials to follow the global standards of street design and also ensure compliance with all safety and security standards during the maintenance work of roads.

Atishi emphasised that the Delhi government is working in a phased manner to strengthen the roads of the National Capital. As these roads were constructed a long ago, the quality of the roads has deteriorated in these areas which is affecting the commuters.

Following the same, the maintenance and beautification work of roads is being started. To avoid any further inconvenience to the commuters, PWD officials have been asked to complete the work in the stipulated time.

The Delhi PWD Minister said the Kejriwal government is committed to provide a pleasant commuting experience to the people of the city and is working in a mission mode to ensure the same. The Public Works Department is using advanced technologies to strengthen and beautify city roads. This will help commuters in saving travel time as well as fuel.

Along with this, to ensure better quality roads across Delhi, the government is getting the roads assessed by experts, so that a blueprint can be prepared for strengthening and maintenance. In the case of the aforementioned roads, the assessment was conducted by IIT Roorkee, she added later.

The Public Works Department periodically performs road maintenance work in Delhi to ensure that people do not face any problems with regard to noise pollution and traffic congestion.

The officials of PWD have also inspected the current condition and requirements of these roads for their strengthening. After this assessment, these projects have been approved by the government. In this project of strengthening, not only the strength of the roads will be taken care of, but also good quality road marking will be done, adhering to all standards on these roads.