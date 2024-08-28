Delhi Congress urges LG, health minister to fill Health Department vacancies

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav, on Wednesday, urged Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and the Delhi health minister to fill the vacant posts in the health department on an urgent basis.

In a statement, the Congress leader said nearly 38,000 posts of doctor and paramedical staff are vacant needing urgent attention in view of the outbreak of vector-borne diseases in the national capital.

Yadav alleged that the Kejriwal Government has been misleading the people by spreading lies about the “Delhi model of health and education”. The fact is that most of the government hospitals are in a pitiable condition, functioning with a skeletal staff, outdated equipment, and crumbling infrastructure.

Advertisement

He said during the Congress government, all the 28 government hospitals were the most sought after by the residents as they used to provide all kinds of treatment under expert doctors and trained staff but under the 10-year rule of the AAP, the government hospitals have been reduced to detestable institutions, and people dread to visit them for treatment.

He lashed out at the government over its announcement of 14,000 beds in the government hospitals by 2023 even as six new hospitals planned to be built by the government are running four years behind their scheduled completion.

He called Health Minister Bhardwaj totally inefficient, who in order to cover up his incompetence, has been blaming the LG and the bureaucrats. This raises a big question mark on the relevance of a health minister in Delhi whether his only job was to write letters to the Lt. governor and the officials and get into blame games.