Delhi Congress meets to discuss strategy for LS assembly elections

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Arvinder Singh Lovely held a meeting of all the former MLAs in the national capital on Wednesday to discuss party’s strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and 2025 assembly polls in Delhi.

The Delhi Congress leaders not only discussed the urgent need to strengthen the party organization but also to ensure Congress’ victory in the parliamentary and assembly elections.

During the meeting held at the Delhi Congress office here, the leaders have taken a decision to take up the issues affecting the general public and hit the streets campaigning aggressively against the same.

Lovely claimed that sanitation, health, education and other sectors were in a state of neglect in the national capital and the public transport was in a mess. He said air and water pollution are posing serious health threat to the people.

This is the first meeting of Delhi Congress leaders convened at the DPCC office after a long gap where all former MLAs and ministers, besides former DPCC president and speaker of Delhi Assembly Subhash Chopra took part.

The senior leaders shared their views without reservation, an official statement said here.

The DPCC president exhorted the Congress leaders to not only work in the interest of the people of Delhi but also fight against other political parties in a democratic manner to find a solution to the problems of the public.

He said through the people today don’t remember much about the 15-year Congress rule in Delhi; they praise the former Congress councilors for the development works they had carried out in their constituencies.

Lovely boasted that no corruption case was filed against the chief minister, ministers or MLAs during the party’s tenure in Delhi.

The sole focus of the Congress leadership was to rejuvenate the party at all levels, including the frontal organizations, and serve the people round-the-clock with equal support from all the party leaders across the city, he said.

Lovely informed that the Delhi Congress was in the process of appointing block presidents and office-bearers in all the 280 Block Congress committees, and preference will be given to active Congress workers for appointment to key party posts.

He also exhorted all the ex-MLAs and senior leaders to be more active and visible in their areas, by putting up hoardings and banners, and reaching out to people.

Senior leaders who attended the meeting included former president and ex- speaker of the Delhi Assembly Subhash Chopra, CWC member Devender Yadav, former Delhi ministers Haroon Yusuf, Mangat Ram Singhal, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Dr Narender Nath, Ramakant Goswami, Dr Kiran Walia, Ms Krishna Tirath, Rajesh Lilothia, and many others.