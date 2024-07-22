Delhi Congress chief wants accountability for waterlogging fixed

Blaming the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav blamed the AAP Government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for persistent waterlogging woes, Congress president Devender Yadav accused them of failure to deal with the situation arising from monsoon rain.

He said the claims of both the state government and the civic body once again fell flat after a spell of rain on Monday resulted in waterlogging causing traffic jams in the city, the worst example being the busy ITO stretch.

Yadav said the government and the MCD learned no lesson from the chaos the first spell of rain created on June 29, resulting in waterlogging at many underpasses and streets, including the Pragati Maidan tunnel.

Taking a jibe at Atishi, he said, “The PWD minister earlier said that they are preparing to deal with any flood-like situation on a war footing, but when it rained today, no such preparedness was visible today.”

He said the primary cause of waterlogging is the blockage of drains and sewers. The government rarely pays attention to proper desilting. It needs to focus on the main cause of the problem, he added.