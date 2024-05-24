Delhi CEO appeals people to vote in large numbers

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Krishnamurthy on Friday appealed to all eligible voters to participate in large numbers in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

Emphasizing the importance of voting as a fundamental civic duty, Krishnamurthy called upon every voter to exercise his franchise and join in this grand celebration of democracy, irrespective of the weather conditions.

“On the day of voting, May 25th, I urge all voters in Delhi to come out in large numbers and cast their vote. Even if the weather is harsh, it is our foremost responsibility as citizens to participate in this democratic process. While heatwaves, cold, and rain are part of every season, our commitment to voting should remain unwavering,” the CEO said.

Krishnamurthy said that in order to ensure a comfortable voting experience despite the extreme heat, comprehensive arrangements have been made at all polling stations.

“Shaded areas have been set up at each polling station, and the waiting areas are fully covered. Coolers and fans have been installed to mitigate any discomfort,” he said.

“Additionally, proper arrangements for drinking water, toilets, wheelchairs, and ramps for the disabled are in place under the Assured Minimum Facility Policy. We aim to provide all necessary facilities so that voters face no inconvenience at any polling station,” he added.

The CEO said for the first time in the Delhi elections, paramedical staff equipped with basic medical kits will be stationed at all polling locations. Volunteers will assist elderly voters, and sign language experts will be available to ensure that disabled voters have a smooth voting experience.

Highlighting special initiatives to enhance the voting experience, Krishnamurthy said: “We are setting up 70 pink polling stations across Delhi, one in each assembly constituency, which will be entirely operated by women polling staff. Additionally, 70 model polling stations will feature enhanced facilities.”

For the first time, each parliamentary constituency will have a polling station fully staffed by persons with disabilities (PwD), he added.