Suvendu Adhikari meets Governor with post-poll violence victims

Leader of the Opposition in the state, Suvendu Adhikari, met Governor CV Anand Bose today at the Raj Bhavan with BJP workers who were allegedly attacked in post-poll violence. The workers were allowed entry into the Raj Bhavan after verifying the list of names. Addressing them, the Governor said he had received a total of 1,025 complaints of post-poll violence. He assured them that he would see an end to the violence. Speaking in Bengali during the meeting, the Governor stated: “The Calcutta High Court has issued an order expressing surprise that the Governor is housebound, as those who have been subjected to violence have not been able to meet with the Governor.

We will make Bengal free of violence. I swear in the name of Netaji, Rabindranath, and Swami Vivekananda that I will fight till the end.” He said that the victims would meet with him, and until then, no one from the Home Department would be allowed to meet him. Mr Adhikari provided a brief account of the incidents of violence against his party’s workers to the Governor. He requested the Governor to ensure that central forces remain in Bengal until Durga Puja. After leaving the Raj Bhavan, Mr Adhikari stated: “I told the Governor that all four pillars of democracy in Bengal are under attack. More than five thousand people’s ration cards have been taken away, and even livestock have been seized.” On Saturday, Mr Adhikari visited Cooch Behar to meet those affected by post-election violence. There, he announced that he would go to the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Sunday. Previously, Mr Adhikari had approached Calcutta High Court because he was not allowed to take the victims to the Raj Bhavan despite having permission.

In a hearing on Friday, the court stated that Suvendu would need to obtain new permission if he wanted to go to the Raj Bhavan again. He received this permission on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Governor has made several comments about the post-election violence that has stirred state politics. Allegations of violence had also arisen after the results of the 2021 Assembly elections, leading Calcutta High Court to order a CBI investigation. With the BJP making similar allegations this time, the Governor stated: “Innocent people are being placed in front of gun barrels. The state government has failed in its constitutional duties. As the Governor, I will not sit idle.”

