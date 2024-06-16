AAP ministers calling parched protestors ‘goons’ is shocking: Yogita Singh

Delhi BJP Vice-President and Kalkaji Councilor Yogita Singh lashed out at the Delhi Ministers, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, for calling the parched demonstrators as goons, and criticising the demonstrators protesting against Delhi government’s failure to check water leakages and theft.

Singh said it was shameful that the water minister is condemning the people for demonstrating against her government’s shortcoming resulting in the water theft by the tanker mafia.

Asserting that the saffron party does not approve of any kind of violence, she said whatever happened today was not a case of violence. She claimed that the entire South Delhi is parched with no water supply for days at end.

Singh hit out at the local AAP MLAs and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) employees accusing them of indifference to the people of the area.

During a demonstration on Sunday, people from the totally parched Chhatarpur area grew restless over scarcity of water and threw a matka (pitcher) at a DJB office breaking window panes, the Delhi BJP vice-president said, adding that it was shocking to see Atishi and Bhardwaj calling these parched demonstrators as goons.

She further said that the people of the city would never forgive such ministers.

Claiming that the water minister is totally cut off from not only the people of Delhi but also from her own assembly constituency, she pointed out that the AAP has lost all three wards under her, both in MCD polls of 2022 and Lok Sabha polls of 2024.