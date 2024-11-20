Delhi BJP to gherao Kejriwal’s house over ‘Sheeshmahal’ issue

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday alleged that the mystery surrounding the ex- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s former residence at 6 Flag Staff Road and alleged irregularities over its renovation is deepening with each passing day.

He said that the recently revealed inventory of items from the bungalow has raised new questions and therefore tomorrow party members will reach Kejriwal’s present residence on Feroz Shah Road, seeking answers. Addressing a press conference here, he mentioned that in 2022, the PWD had prepared a one-page allocation list for the bungalow. However, the newly prepared inventory spans eight pages, he claimed.

The BJP leader said that a letter, claimed to be written by an official from the Public Works Department (PWD) to a senior department officer revealed that after the renovation of the ‘Sheeshmahal’ bungalow in 2022, the department provided only a few basic items for daily use. However, when Kejriwal eventually vacated the residence after submitting his resignation, the officials were stunned to see the extravagant furnishings, Sachdeva added.

The party spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that city’s residents have now understood the alleged corruption linked to the AAP government.