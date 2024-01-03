Delhi BJP slams Kejriwal after he skips ED summons

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he skipped the Enforcement Directorate summons and said it showed that he does not have “faith” in the administrative and judicial system of the country.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Wednesday, skipped the central probe agency’s summons for the third time in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

“The way Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today again evaded the ED notice presenting weak excuses, clearly shows that he does not have faith in the administrative and judicial system of the country. If Kejriwal finds the ED notices wrong then instead of playing letters game he should go to the court concerned but he won’t do that because he knows that his case is a clear case of corruption and it is almost impossible to get relief from the court,” Sachdeva said here.

He claimed like Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh among others also used to call the notices wrong and later had to appear before the agency.

“Kejriwal should explain how the notice given to him in the same case on the basis of whose notices Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in jail, can be legally wrong,” said Sachdeva.