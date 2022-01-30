Covid-19 fresh cases in Delhi come down to 3,674

The national capital on Sunday recorded 3,674 fresh cases of Covid-19 out of 57,686 tests conducted across the city, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

This showed a decline by around 1,000 cases if compared to the situation on Saturday when 4,483 new infections were recorded in Delhi.

The positivity rate fell to 6.37 per cent from 7.41 per cent yesterday.

There were 30 patients who lost their lives due to the deadly virus. The figure for such fatalities was 28 the day before. The cumulative count of coronavirus-caused casualties stood at 25,827.

The bulletin informed that there were 16,165 patients taking treatment under the home isolation system whereas 1,567 patients remained hospitalised. The city’s hospitals had 13,861 vacant beds meant for Covid-19 cases.

The count of patients admitted to ICUs was 587 and those given oxygen support numbered 590. As many as 143 patients were fighting for their life on the ventilator.

The city had a total of 21,490 active cases.

The number of persons who got vaccinated during the past 24 hours was 70,263 and 24,739 of them were those who got their first vaccine dose administered.

The cumulative count of Delhiites who had taken their first vaccine dose was 1,69,74,833 and those who got administered their second vaccine dose so far were reported to be 1,22,98,724 in all.