Covid -19 cases in Delhi show a drastic fall to 5,760

The city recorded a sharp fall in the number of single-day Covid-19 cases in the city to 5,760 on Monday from 9,197 on Sunday following 48,844 tests conducted during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate also came down to 11.79 percent, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

There were 30 deaths caused by the coronavirus, but these were less than the figure yesterday — 34 fatalities.

The deaths recorded on Saturday were 45. The cumulative count of such casualties now stands at 25,650.

The health bulletin gave the figure for active cases as 45,140. The patients getting medication in the comfort of their homes were counted to be 36,838 and the number of those admitted to hospitals was 2,394.

There were 820 patients admitted to ICUs and those put on oxygen support numbered 808. According to the health bulletin, 160 patients were put on the ventilator owing to their condition being critical.

The city vaccinated 11,723 persons during the past 24 hours and 4,933 of them were given their first vaccine dose.

The figure was small compared to the situation on other days because of yesterday being a Sunday, a holiday. The cumulative count of the people vaccinated with their first dose was 1,68,36,808 and those who got their second dose were found to be 1,21,40,516.