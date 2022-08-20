Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi court acquits Kejriwal, Sisodia in defamation case

Delhi court acquits Kejriwal, Sisodia in defamation case

A court here on Saturday acquitted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav in a criminal defamation case filed against them by a lawyer in relation to the 2013 Assembly elections.

IANS | New Delhi | August 20, 2022 5:23 pm

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Yogendra Yadav , criminal defamation case, 2013 Assembly Election

CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia address a press conference at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS )

A court here on Saturday acquitted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav in a criminal defamation case filed against them by a lawyer in relation to the 2013 Assembly elections.

Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand of Rouse Avenue Court ordered the politicians to be acquitted. A detailed order will be made available later in the day.

The case was filed by lawyer Surender Sharma, who had claimed that his candidature of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was cancelled in the 2013 at the last moment.

Sharma had alleged that in 2013, AAP had approached him and asked him to contest the Assembly elections in Delhi on a party ticket, stating that Kejriwal was pleased with his social works.

He also filled the application form to contest the polls after Sisodia and Yadav allegedly told him that AAP’s Political Affairs Committee had decided to give him the ticket. However, he was later denied a ticket.

The complainant claimed that on October 14, 2013, articles in leading newspapers carried “defamatory, unlawful and derogatory words used against him by the accused persons” which hampered his reputation in the Bar and the society.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Sisodia No. 1 accused in liquor scam, Kejriwal chief of corruption: Anurag Thakur
It will be BJP vs AAP in 2024 general elections, claims Manish Sisodia
Will be arrested in 2-4 days says Manish Sisodia on CBI raids