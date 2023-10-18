Construction at the school of Kejriwal’s dream 90% complete

Delhi Education Minister Atishi inspected the construction work at the new school building in Paschim Vihar on Wednesday morning along with Education Department and PWD officials.

This upcoming four-story world-class school in Paschim Vihar has approximately 129 rooms. The school is equipped with as many as 13 labs, two libraries, an auditorium, and much more.

During the inspection, officials informed the education minister that the construction of the school is nearly 90 per cent complete.

On this occasion, Atishi said, “The new and magnificent building of Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence being built in Paschim Vihar will provide specialised education in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and Humanities to students in the area.”

“Through this, we will ensure world-class education for children from all walks of life, rich and poor alike. This school, equipped with world-class facilities, will become a hub of quality education in the area, surpassing even private schools in terms of academic excellence,” she said.

The Delhi education minister said it is Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision to transform the country through education.

“This vision will be fulfilled only when a child from a poor family receives all the facilities that a child from an affluent family enjoys. The Delhi government has started working in this direction by making Delhi’s schools excellent. Our government has assured Delhi’s parents that a lack of money will never come in the way of their children’s quality education,” Atishi said.

She directed the PWD officials to expedite the pending work on the school and prepare a checklist for it. She emphasized that the building should be ready by December so that it can be dedicated to Delhi’s children this year. As construction work is in its final phase, attention to every detail is essential.