The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that it registered two separate cases against officials of NTPC and the Postal Department and carried out searches at multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain and Indore, Jharkhand’s Chatra, and Rajasthan’s Bhilwara.

A CBI spokesperson said that the agency registered a case against Rashid Khan, the then officiating Postal Assistant in Ujjain, on a complaint from the senior superintendent of Post Offices in Ujjain.

He said that in the complaint it was alleged that during the period 2019 to 2020, Khan had forged withdrawal vouchers of six account holders of Mahidpur Sub Post Office and thereby fraudulently withdrawn the amount of Rs 13.41 lakh from their accounts, thereby causing a loss to the Post Office.

The official said that the agency carried out searches at two places located in Ujjain at the premises of Khan.

He said that the agency registered a separate case on a complaint from GM (Vigilance), Corporate Centre, NTPC, New Delhi against Shiv Shankar Vyas, the then Manager (EE), NTPC, Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, his wife Ankita Vyas, Kunal Rai, Proprietor of Rife Solutions in Indore and other unknown persons.

He said that it was alleged that the Vyas was misusing his official position and forcing vendors to work in partnership with NTPC Khargone.

“Searches were conducted at the premises of Vyas at Chatra, Bhilwara, and Indore which led to the recovery of some incriminating documents,” he added.