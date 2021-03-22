Delhi today recorded 823 coronavirus infections and 1 Covid-linked fatality, even as it registered 1.03 per cent positivity rate, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

Amid the fresh upsurge of coronavirus cases in the national capital, this was the second consecutive day when the city witnessed more than 800 single- day Covid cases.

The active cases tally in the city today rose to 3,618 from yesterday’s 3,409, the health bulletin said. Delhi had yesterday reported over 800 coronavirus infections for the first time this year, while logging 2 Covid fatalities.

The city had recorded 813 Covid cases and its positivity rate had then risen to 1.07 per cent from Friday’s 0.93 per cent. The positivity rate had breached the 1 per cent-mark after over two months. Delhi had recorded 716 Covid cases on 19 March, 607 cases on 18 March, 536 on 17 March, and 425 on 16 March, according to official data.

On 24 December, 1,063 people were infected with the virus in the national capital. On 1 January, 585 people were reported afflicted with the infection.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain today said that unregistered but eligible people in Delhi will be able to take the Covid vaccine between 3 pm and 9 pm on any given day. Till now, unregistered beneficiaries were being inoculated between 3 pm and 5pm, he said. Beneficiaries need to register themselves on Co-WIN portal to get the Covid jabs. Those who do not have access to the Co-WIN portal can go to the vaccination centre and take the Covid shot.

Only registered beneficiaries will be given the Covid shots between 9 am and 3 pm. The unregistered ones can take the jabs from 3 pm to 9 pm. They just need to carry their Aadhaar card or any other valid identity proof, Jain said.

It has also been directed that all Delhi government hospitals should increase the number of vaccination sites on their premises to at least six and depute two vaccinators at each site, he said.

On 19 March, the Delhi government had issued an order allowing vaccination centres in the city to operate from 9 am to 9 pm a day, starting Monday.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that the number of vaccination centres will be doubled to 1,000 from the existing nearly 500 involving both government and private facilities.

The health minister today said the Delhi government has been conducting aggressive testing and contact tracing and that the recent spike in Covid cases will also be contained soon. Jain said district authorities and the Delhi Police have been asked to take strict action against violations at markets and public places in view of the increase in the number of Covid cases.

He appealed to people to take precautions during the Holi festival. “The number of cases had increased during the festive season last year. So, I appeal to everyone to stay safe,” he said.

~With inputs from PTI~