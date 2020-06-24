BJP candidates on Wednesday won unopposed in the elections for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations.

Jai Prakash has been elected Mayor of North Municipal Corporatrion (NDMC), Anamika Mithilesh Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and Nirmal Jain elected unopposed for the post of Mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

The elections were held at the Civic Centre.

For the post of Deputy Mayor, it was BJP’s Ritu Goyal who won from the North MCD.

Similarly, BJP councillor Subhash Bhadana was elected as Deputy Mayor of SDMC, and Hari Prakash Bahadur in the EDMC.

The BJP is in majority in all the three municipal corporations of Delhi. The opposition had not fielded any candidate against the BJP as a result of which the BJP candidates were able to win unopposed.