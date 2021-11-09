BJP legislators stage demonstration outside Kejriwal residence demanding to reduce VAT on fuel price

Delhi BJP legislators, led by state BJP president Adesh Gupta and the leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday staged a demonstration outside the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal residence demanding reduction of VAT on fuel price.

Till the time the Kejriwal government does not announce a cut in the prices of petrol and diesel, there will be a daily demonstration outside Kejriwal residence, said Bidhuri.

The central government has provided relief by reducing the excise duty by Rs 10 and Rs 5 on diesel and petrol prices respectively, now the onus is on state governments to bring down fuel prices further, claimed Bidhuri.

More than dozen state governments have reduced VAT, but the Delhi government is running away from its responsibility, alleged Bidhuri while staging demonstration.

Bidhuri reminded that in 2018 when the then Union finance minister Arun Jaitley announced a reduction of Rs 5 per litre in the prices of petrol and diesel, many state governments had come forward to join hands, but then the Delhi government had refused to give relief to the public.

BJP legislators are not pressing for any unreasonable demand in front of the chief minister residence, Bidhuri said.