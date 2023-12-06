BJP calls CAG audit a ploy of Delhi CM Kejriwal to suppress DJB scam

Following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s order for an audit of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) by Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG), the Delhi BJP said here on Wednesday that the party was not amused by the move and hence won’t remain silent.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva called it the result of the party’s allegations that chief minister had to clarify for the first time on the scam and corruption of the Delhi Jal Board.

However, he alleged that “by accepting our demand for a CAG audit, the chief minister tried to suppress the Jal Board scams.”

Asserting that “the chief minister has been exposed by us”, Sachdeva said, “The accounts of Delhi Jal Board have not been prepared since 2017-18. We fail to understand which accounts will be audited by the CAG? People of Delhi want a reply to existing CAG queries on misappropriation of project funds, difference in bank accounts and continued water tanker scam.”

The Delhi BJP also claimed that the Kejriwal Government does not like officers who follow the administrative system.

Kejriwal on Wednesday ordered an audit of the DJB for the past 15 years saying would bring out the truth and if someone found guilty of any wrongdoing shall be punished. He also said in case the audit does not point to any such corruption, it would be a befitting reply to all those leveling allegations of scams.