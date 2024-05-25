Atishi suspects manipulation in voting numbers

Delhi Minister Atishi on Saturday alleged that there was worrying news coming from different parts of Delhi related to voting, further raising questions alleging whether such things are part of ECI’s plan to manipulate voting numbers.

The AAP leader wrote on social media platform X, claiming as per news that in a school at Janakpuri, the Presiding Officer allegedly tried to get the polling agents to sign the Form 17(C) in the morning itself.

Form 17(C) is a document that contains the number of votes cast.

Other than this, the AAP leader also claimed that in a government at Kalkaji, an Election Officer came to the polling station and allegedly gave directions that Polling Agents cannot note down any data.

Taking to platform X, Atishi wrote,” Worrying news coming from different parts of Delhi… In Captain Anuj Nayyar School in Janakpuri, the Presiding Officer tried to get the Polling Agents to sign the Form 17(C) in the morning itself In Govt School No.3 Kalkaji, an Election Officer has just come and given directions that Polling Agents cannot note down any data. Is the plan to manipulate voting numbers by the ECISVEEP ?”

Earlier in the day, after casting her vote, the Delhi Minister while speaking to a news agency had appealed to the people of Delhi to come out and cast their votes.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj while speaking to reporters said that the poll panel should keep an eye so that nothing wrong happens on the polling day.

He said in case if the voting goes slow at any place, party leaders will request the police and officials to help increase the speed of the process so it becomes convenient for the voters, and they do not face issues due to the heat and weather.

On the eve of election in Delhi, that is on Friday, AAP leader Atishi had said that according to an information the Delhi LG had allegedly ordered Delhi Police to slow down the voting in those areas with large number of INDIA bloc supporters, and added that she hopes that poll panel will take notice and stops such attempt if any.

The LG had said that he had taken a stern view of this unwarranted and false statement on the eve of election against a constitutional authority.