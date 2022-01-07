ASI orders closure of centrally protected monuments in Delhi

Amidst the steep hike in the Covid-19 cases across the nation, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to close all centrally protected monuments in its Delhi, Chennai, Trichy, Patna, Kolkata and Raiganj Circles from January 6 till Coronavirus restrictions are lifted by the respective local administrations, officials said.

Across the nation the steep hike in the Coronavirus cases is also termed as the onset of third wave of Covid-19 pandemic. In Delhi, all ASI monuments will remain closed from January 6 till January 20 or till restrictions are lifted by the local authorities, officials said.

The ASI order was issued after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority restricted all kinds of gatherings and congregations (social, ritual, academic, entertainment, religious, political, festival related etc) in the national capital from January 4.

“Accordingly, it is decided to close the Centrally Protected Monuments under the jurisdiction of Delhi circle from 06-20 January, 2022 or till prohibition is lifted whichever is earlier. All the directives / SoPs issued by State / District Administration shall be scrupulously adhered in the matter,” the ASI order stated.

The Delhi Circle has around 174 monuments including the Qutub Minar, the Red Fort and the Humayun’s Tomb.

Officials said that such closures of ASI monuments will be done in adherence to instructions from State governments.