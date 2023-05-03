India reports slight rise in Covid-19 cases with 3,720 infections

India on Wednesday recorded 3,720 new Covid-19 cases, a slight rise from 3,325 infections reported on Tuesday.

On Monday 4,282 cases of Covid-19 had been reported. India’s active caseload currently stands at 40,177 which is 0.09 per cent of the total cases.

As many as 7,698 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries to 4,43,84,955.

The recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

The daily positivity rate presently stands at 2.49 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 3.46 per cent.

A total of 92.70 crore Covid tests have been conducted in the country so far, with 1,50,735 tests undertaken in the last 24 hours, as stated by the Health Ministry.

As per the Ministry, 2,459 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare, 220.66 crore total vaccine doses which comprise 95.21 crore second doses and 22.87 crore precaution doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Earlier on April 20, in the wake of the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Dr PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to assess the situation.

During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation was made by Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of Health and Family Welfare providing an overview of the global COVID-19 situation.

The presentation also provided an overview of the Genome Sequencing of different variants since January 2023 and noted the proportion of circulating variants in India. The status of vaccination was discussed, followed by drug availability and infrastructure preparedness across the country, the PMO stated.

Bhushan also advised the officials to maintain a strict vigil on the COVID-19 situation and take necessary actions to contain its spread.