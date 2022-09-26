Amanatullah Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody in Waqf board graft case

A Delhi Court on Monday remanded Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14 days’ judicial custody in connection with a case pertaining to alleged financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board.

Khan was arrested on September 16. He was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court at the end of his five-day custodial interrogation by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) which was allowed by the court on September 21.

According to the top Anti-Corruption Branch sources, the first FIR into the case was registered in January 2020 under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act read with section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code.

Later section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as section 409 of the IPC were added into the case.

Following the two-year-old case, the Anti-Corruption Branch had summoned the legislator, on September 16 while it parallely conducted raids at four locations connected to him and found incriminating material at multiple places.

As per officials, Khan has also allegedly misappropriated the funds of the Delhi Waqf Board comprising grants in aid from the Delhi Government. During ACB’s raid at four locations, Rs 24 lakh cash was recovered and two illegal and unlicensed weapons, cartridges and ammunition were also seized.