Waqf board graft case: Amanatullah Khan’s aide nabbed in Telangana

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan’s aide Kaushar Imam Siddique was apprehended from Telangana on Wednesday, a Delhi Police official said. “Kaushar Imam Siddique alias Laddan has been apprehended from Telangana,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said.

The Delhi Police had earlier registered a FIR against Laddan after Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths during a raid at his residence had found a country-made pistol and three live rounds. Laddan was not found there and a manhunt was launched to nab him.

The ACB had last week conducted multiple raids in Delhi in a case pertaining to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board. Soon after the raids on September 16, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested and later sent to 4-day judicial custody. Khan’s custody will end on Wednesday and he will be produced before the court.