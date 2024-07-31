AIIMS to introduce e-bus service on campus

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has announced that it would introduce e-bus service to ease the travel for patient within the campus.

The decision was taken by the premier health facility taking into account the difficulties being faced by patients, especially those with mobility challenges, to commute from nearby metro stations and bus stops to various facilities within its campus.

“AIIMS, New Delhi will introduce electric buses (eBuses) on campus for providing last-mile connectivity from both rail and bus transit to key areas within the campus. Another set of these eBuses (20-seaters) with modern conveniences such as air-conditioning, low floor for energy-saving entry, and wheelchair access will be provided to AIIMS patients and their caregivers only,” the premier institute said.

According to the AIIMS, this service will enhance connectivity and eliminate the need for patients to use personal transport besides facilitating easier travel within the campus.

AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas said, “As part of such initiatives being undertaken for providing the best patient care services to our patients, we are committed to making the patient experience at AIIMS New Delhi better every day.”

He said this initiative will not only solve the transport woes of our patients but also provide a reliable and convenient ride within the campus.

Dr Rima Dada, PIC, Media Cell said, “We would like the journey for patients who are coming to our campus to be absolutely smooth and hassle-free along with their attendants.”

