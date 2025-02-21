AIIMS Delhi organises workshop on wound management

A two-day workshop on wound management was held at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

“The Burns and Plastic surgery block at AIIMS New Delhi, in collaboration with the College of Nursing, AIIMS New Delhi, and the Inter-Professional Wound Care Association (IWCA), successfully organised the 1st International Wound Management Certificate Course on February 20-21 certified by British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery Association, UK (BAPRAS),” the premier institute said on Friday.

The event that was inaugurated by M Srinivas, AIIMS Director and T Dileeep Kumar, President of Indian Nursing council, was led by Prof Maneesh Singhal, Dr Ravi Mahajan, Dr Bharat Kotru, among others.

During the event, Singhal emphasised the dedication of the premier institute to advancing medical education and fostering international collaborations.

“This workshop reaffirms AIIMS’ commitment to equipping healthcare professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and skills in wound management, ultimately improving patient outcomes,” said Singhal.

In India, chronic wounds impact 1.89 per 1,000 people, rising to 2.64 per 1,000 in rural areas and 1.09 per 1,000 in urban areas, highlighting disparities in healthcare access and wound care management.

Conditions such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure injuries, and trauma-induced wounds pose significant public health challenges, necessitating multidisciplinary collaboration, early detection, and advanced wound care techniques, as per the AIIMS.

In alignment with these objectives, the workshop featured hands-on skill stations covering wound assessment, advanced dressings, and Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) to enhance clinical expertise among healthcare professionals in collaboration with BAPRAS, it said.