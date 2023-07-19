Agencies working together to drain out water at Rajghat: Atishi

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on Wednesday informed that all the Central government agencies, Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are working together to drain out water from Rajghat.

Rajghat, which is one of the places of national importance, is affected by waterlogging caused by overflowing Yamuna.

Due to the flooding, several areas, including Rajghat-Shantivan, ITO, and Ring Road have been affected by waterlogging. The Central agencies are working on a war-footing together with Delhi government and MCD to clear the area of flood water.

On Wednesday, the Delhi PWD minister, during an inspection of the ongoing water drainage work, said, “The 250-acre premises of Rajghat have been severely impacted. Efforts are on to drain out the stagnant water. Being a place of national importance, Rajghat attracts visitors from all over the world. Therefore, all agencies are working together to drain out water as soon as possible.”

On her visit, Atishi found that waterlogging near ITO flyover has almost been resolved, and the road has been opened for traffic. The work to remove the mud caused by the floods is also progressing rapidly. MCD and PWD are cleaning the roads through pressure pipes to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the commuters.

She also inspected the road stretch between Rajghat and Shantivan and observed that traffic is moving smoothly, but some parts of the road still have stagnant water. Atishi directed officials to deploy additional pumps and expedite the work of water drainage and road cleaning process for the entire stretch.

Atishi highlighted that the Ring Road section is crucial for Central Delhi and witnesses heavy traffic daily. To ensure no inconvenience to commuters, PWD is undertaking essential steps in this direction.