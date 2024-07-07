AAP MLA Somnath Bharti participates in ‘Rath Yatra’

Senior AAP leader and MLA Somnath Bharti on Sunday participated in the 46th ‘Rath Yatra’ organised by the Lord Jagannath Temple near Hauz Khas village, extending Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s greetings and good wishes to the devotees and praying for all citizens.

The AAP MLA recalled past ‘Rath Yatras’ with Chief Minister Kejriwal and was moved by the devotees’ faith that Lord Jagannath will bring justice and secure Kejriwal’s release from jail, a sentiment reflecting the CM’s positive impact.

He highlighted the appreciation from organisers and devotees, led by Ravi Pradhan, for the Kejriwal government’s initiative to improve the Rath Yatra’s safety by putting overhead electric wires underground.

During this, senior AAP Leader and MLA Somnath Bharti said, “I participated in the 46th Ratha Yatra organised by the illustrious Lord Jagannath Temple near Hauz Khas Village, and prayed for the welfare of every resident of Delhi and India.”

“I also passed on the good wishes of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to all the devotees (lakhs in numbers) who participated on this occasion. I fondly remember the occasions when I participated in this holy ‘Rath Yatra’ along with CM Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

The AAP MLA further added, “I was deeply moved by overhearing many devotees expressing their belief that Lord Jagannath will bring justice to Arvind Kejriwal and that he will soon be released from jail. This love and support are a testament to the good work that CM Arvind Kejriwal has done. This occasion was particularly special for me because the overhead electric wire, which used to trouble the ‘Rath Yatra’, was put underground last month using MLALAD funds.”

“This improvement was made to ensure the safety and convenience of everyone during the Rath Yatra. The organizers, led by Ravi Pradhan, and all the devotees were very pleased with this development and expressed their gratitude to the MLA and the Delhi government for this initiative,” he said.

MLA Somnath Bharti posted a few snippets from the ‘Rath Yatra’ stating, “Amazing energy oozed out from the sacred Rath Yatra of Bhagwan Jagannath Mahaprabhu Ji, Bhagwan Balbhadra Ji and Mata Subhadra Ji organized by the management of Jagannath Temple of Hauz Khas Village led by Sri Ravi Pradhan. I have been attending this pious rath Yatra year after year as a devotee for the last 10 years. I am glad to share that this Rath Yatra is special for me because Lord Jagannath got a project of laying the electric wire underground to avoid touching the Lord’s Rath route successfully. The PWD also needs to be thanked for getting this road ready in time.”