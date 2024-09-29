AAP leaders visit firing site in Delhi’s Naraina

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLA Durgesh Pathak on Sunday visited the car showroom in South-West Delhi’s Naraina where bullets were fired in an extortion attempt.

Bharadwaj claimed that the shooting in three different areas had exposed the failure of the city’s law and order, leaving traders and residents gripped by fear. The AAP will demand an immediate action to restore safety and end the reign of terror on Delhi’s streets, he added.

He further said: “We need to provide security to traders in Delhi and improve the atmosphere of the capital. So, tomorrow, we will meet with LG and put an end to this fearful environment.”

Advertisement

Pathak stated, “This is the main road of Naraina, which connects West Delhi and New Delhi and the Prime Minister’s residence is just about 4 kilometers away from here. Despite the place being so busy, twenty rounds were fired in the evening, which is an alarming sign.”

Pathak also claimed that the law and order has completely collapsed in the city. “Every day in Delhi, hundreds of people are receiving ransom calls, and the police are doing nothing about it.”