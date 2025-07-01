Delhi govt’s decision to seize old vehicles is flawed: Bharadwaj

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday alleged that the decision to seize end-of-life (EOL) vehicles is fundamentally flawed as it will only lead to chaos, fights between petrol pump employees and vehicle owners.

“AAP strongly objects to the BJP government’s controversial decision to seize old vehicles at petrol pumps and artificially induce rainfall during monsoons,” he said.

Advertisement

Taking to X, he wrote, “Was there really no other way to restrict old vehicles? Now that the monsoon is here, they want to run a pilot project for artificial rain. They filled small potholes but left the big ones as they were. They don’t know how to govern, and governance is beyond their capabilities.”

Advertisement

Moreover, criticizing the government over the issue of demolition, he claimed that several notices were served to unauthorized colonies and even extended Lal Dora areas like Kadipur were not spared.

“Be it unauthorised colonies, Lal Dora regions—which include Delhi’s villages or the poorest of the poor who live in jhuggis, the BJP made survival a daily struggle. Even the small roofs over their heads were being crushed by bulldozers,” he said.