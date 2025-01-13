PM participates in Lohri celebration programme in Delhi’s Naraina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in a Lohri celebration programme in Naraina in the national capital.

In a post on X after attending the programme this evening, the Prime Minister said: “Lohri has a special significance for several people, particularly those from Northern India. It symbolises renewal and hope. It is also linked with agriculture and our hardworking farmers.”

“This evening, I had the opportunity to mark Lohri at a programme in Naraina in Delhi. People from different walks of life, particularly youngsters and women, took part in the celebrations. Wishing everyone a happy Lohri!” Modi further said in the post.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also participated in Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy here.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Attended Sankranti and Pongal celebrations at the residence of my ministerial colleague, Shri G. Kishan Reddy Garu. Also witnessed an excellent cultural programme.”

“People across India celebrate Sankranti and Pongal with great fervour. It is a celebration of gratitude, abundance and renewal, deeply rooted in the agricultural traditions of our culture. My best wishes for Sankranti and Pongal. Wishing everyone happiness, good health and a prosperous harvest season ahead,” said the Prime Minister.