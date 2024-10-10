After shootout, Naraina car showroom receives another threat letter

The car showroom in West Delhi’s Naraina, where the firing took place last month, received another threat even as the police arrested a local in the matter, the police said on Thursday.

“During interrogation, it came out that the accused does not have any link with any of the gangs, but he tried to take advantage of the situation by sending a threat letter to a luxury car showroom,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer.

The arrested individual, Karan, used a two-wheeler-based-delivery application to get the letters delivered at the car showroom, added Veer.

Advertisement

The luxury car showroom received the letter late in the evening of October 4 and its owner filed a complaint.

The Delhi Police had earlier arrested four people for their alleged involvement in the shooting at the showroom and had demanded Rs 5 crore on the direction of foreign-based gangster Himanshu Bhau from the showroom owner.